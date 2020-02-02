Live Scores for Eredivisie is the app that will allow you to follow the matches of Football Championship in Netherlands, even you do not have possibility to watch TV or live stream. It includes a calendar, schedule of matches, standings and live scores of Eredivisie, Eerste Divisie, KNVB Beker and Super Cup. With the application you will not miss a goal or begin of a match, because it will send you a push-notifications. You can select favorite matches and receive notifications only for them. In Eredivisie season 2017/18 play the teams: Feyenoord, Ajax, PSV, Heerenveen, AZ Alkmaar, Twente, Vitesse, Utrecht, Sparta Rotterdam, Zwolle, Den Haag, VVV-Venlo, Excelsior, Willem II, Heracles, Groningen, NAC Breda and Roda.

Get the fastest results and statistics of football matches in Netherlands!