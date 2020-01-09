X

Live Phone Microphone Speaker & Mic Announcement for Android

By Zalu Zone Free

Developer's Description

By Zalu Zone

Live Phone Microphone Speaker & Mic Announcemente is very simple app just sends audio from the mic to the speaker, plug it into your computer or whatever using a 3.5mm male to male headphone jack and you get a free

Recording Microphone are used in many applications such as telephones, hearing aids, public address

systems for concert halls and public events, motion picture production, live and recorded audio

engineering, sound recording, two-way radios, megaphones, radio and television broadcasting, and

in computers for recording voice, speech recognition, VoIP, and Mobile Microphone for non-acoustic

purposes such as ultrasonic sensors or knock sensors.

Live Microphone is very simple app just sends audio from the mic to the speaker, plug it into your computer or whatever using a 3.5mm male to male headphone jack and you get a free mic.

This app can be used as:

- Live Microphone

- MIC Announcement from phone

- Voice Sing & Record

- Mic Phone Speaker

- Microphone Voice Changer

- Mic Test

- Funny Sound Effect

After you have this Sound Recorder App , you would not require an actual mic for any purpose.

This app is essentially a wireless/portable mic/microphone.

