Live Manufacture is a portal that allows direct manufactures / companies to sell retail items at wholesale prices only. No wholesaler or retailer is allowed to sell items.

Live manufacture facilitates buying and selling products from various categories along with efficient logistic.

Live Manufacture Company also allows each customer to order freight by freight partner by talking to the Live Manufacturing Company through courier partner / logistics / transport of the vessel as per their convenience. As per the rules of the company.

---Shipping and delivery cycle of Live Manufacture ---

Delivery through smooth logistic and different logistic. Extra convenience for special orders.

One of the largest wholesalers in the world can also place a special order by calling the customer care number of the direct company and ordering according to their own terms and conditions.

If there is an order of a single city or a surrounding company, the automaker also collects small parcels and tries to reach out to the customer.

-- Importance and convenience of importance --

(1) How to use Live Manufacture: Information on how to use and facilitate the app, and what information is provided.

(2) BIZZ VIDEO: The only ad to promote your business.

(3) CHAT: Buyer / supplier can direct personal discussions with companies employs.

(4) DAILY OFFER: big offers / discount for customer.

(5) New arrival: Daily different product update in all company / manufactures.

(6) MULTI STORE: all company / manufactures own personal store (id) name and item with full detail.

(7) MORE BUTTON: all item / all manufacture / all company store and product.

(8) LOCATION: Show all products for sale in your area pincode.

(9) MY WALLET: show your payment history and recharge amount for buying product.

(10) USER SHIPPING CHARGE: Show your personal delivery charge in your pincode location.

(11) GLOBAL SHIPPING: Regular general shipping charge for all pincode.

(12) SHARE APP: Earn separately according to company terms or get your own business online.

(13) YOUR BIZZ: Only selling registration for company or manufacture.

(14) CART LIST: Save your item for temporary basis.

(15) MY FAVOURITE: Save your product for running item in next order.

(16) MY ORDER: Buyer / supplier can check your giving order history.

(17) CHANGE PASSWORD: For your business safety.

(18) SETTING: Keep up notification on your business and company changes and all notification.

(19) SEARCH: Show direct Company / Products / Categories etc.

Live Manufacture : B2B Buying Retailers & Wholesaler, Business 2 Business E-Commerce App, Shopping App