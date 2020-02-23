X

Live & Info Pakistan Super League PSL (2020) for Android

By Hoor Free

Developer's Description

By Hoor

Pakistan Super League PSL/PCL season 5 cricket app contains details of all players, team, stats, venues, and schedule related to all season.

PSL/PCL 5 app provides the fastest way to update all their users about the PCL.

PSL/PCL schedule 2020 contains complete schedule of season 5 from match one to the final match, which includes time and venue and the facts and figure of the match.

PSL/PCL 2020-Pakistan Cricket League 2020(Schedule) is the place where you can know everything about the cricket league.

PSL/PCL points table contains post-match points of every team.

The points table contains the match team has won, the match tied, and the net run rate of the match.

Season 5 contains beautiful venues and stadium where every live match will be played.

It contain all beautiful places from Pakistan. PCL 2020 season 5 contains all six teams players and their stats.

From foreign player to emerging player and local player details all in one app...

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release February 23, 2020
Date Added February 23, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping