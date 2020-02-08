The Live Football TV app is a comprehensive football TV guide with match schedules for official broadcasters in the UK and Ireland as well as international channels.

Please note that the Live Football TV app does not stream any live matches or provide any illegal linking to pirated streams.

The app covers all top leagues, cups and competitions, providing listings for all available platforms: tv, online, mobile, apps, online audio and radio broadcasts. In addition to detailed broadcast details, you will also get up-to-the-minute live scores, match stats, commentary and vital kick-off notifications for your favorite teams in most competitions.

*Please note that the Live Football TV app does not stream any live matches or provide any illegal linking to pirated streams.

The Live Football TV app is the NEW mobile UK app providing reliable and thoroughly researched broadcast listings from LiveSoccerTV.com for nearly 10 years.

The Live Football TV app Features:

- Official TV, radio, and online / app / mobile streaming listings for the most popular leagues, cups and competitions.

- Links to the official and legal live audio and video streams by region for top competitions.

- Team fixtures, results, match stats and lineups (top competitions only).

- League standings and top scorer tables.

- Favorite team kick-off reminders with local broadcast info.

- Local channel listings by day, team, or competition.

- Option to hide scores for those who want to watch later without knowing the result.

- Red and blue color app themes.

- Live match text commentary for limited competitions.

- News section covering editorials, daily football news and viral posts.

- UK and Ireland football broadcast rights.

- In-app audio streaming for select EPL matches from TalkSport Radio UK.

- Comprehensive broadcast data coverage for all major competitions including all the top 2014-2015 leagues, cups & competitions, including the Champions League, Europa League, EPL, FA Cup, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa America, Liga MX, Liga PT and many more. If its being broadcast, its on Live Football TV.

Stay tuned to the beautiful game with the Live Football TV app.

Download it! Use it! Share it!