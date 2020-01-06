Manual cell counter to automatically determine viable cell concentration and viability. Features include:
1. Cell counter that automatically calculates viable cell concentration and viability
2. Audible and haptic feedback on counts
3. View all count details
4. Manage and edit previously calculated cell count details
5. Help section that outlines the procedure for counting cells using Trypan Blue
