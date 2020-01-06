X

Live/Dead Cell Counter for Android

By Mike S. Free

Manual cell counter to automatically determine viable cell concentration and viability. Features include:

1. Cell counter that automatically calculates viable cell concentration and viability

2. Audible and haptic feedback on counts

3. View all count details

4. Manage and edit previously calculated cell count details

5. Help section that outlines the procedure for counting cells using Trypan Blue

Release January 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
