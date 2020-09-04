Join or Sign In

Live:Air Remote for Android

By Teradek Free

Developer's Description

By Teradek

Now available for Android devices!

Live:Air Remote turns your mobile/tablet device into a secondary camera source for Live:Air Action. Using your Android devices built-in camera, Live:Air Remote sends a video feed wirelessly to your Live:Air Action apps control surface, allowing you to switch to it at the touch of a button.

Features:

Focus, Exposure, Zoom - control FIZ functions directly from the apps control surface. Includes manual and auto.

White Balance - adjust color settings of the back camera. Includes manual and auto.

Output Settings - configure resolution, framerate and bitrate of the remote camera.

-COMING SOON-

TCP Streaming, Adaptive Bitrate, HEVC compression & Recording

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

