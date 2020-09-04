Now available for Android devices!

Live:Air Remote turns your mobile/tablet device into a secondary camera source for Live:Air Action. Using your Android devices built-in camera, Live:Air Remote sends a video feed wirelessly to your Live:Air Action apps control surface, allowing you to switch to it at the touch of a button.

Features:

Focus, Exposure, Zoom - control FIZ functions directly from the apps control surface. Includes manual and auto.

White Balance - adjust color settings of the back camera. Includes manual and auto.

Output Settings - configure resolution, framerate and bitrate of the remote camera.

-COMING SOON-

TCP Streaming, Adaptive Bitrate, HEVC compression & Recording