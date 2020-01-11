Search for "BabyBus" for even more free panda games for you to try!

Let's go to Little Panda's birthday party! You can prepare a creative birthday gift, dress yourself impressively and go to the party!

Product description:

Go to the party with a DIY gift, which will not only show your respect but also enrich your imagination!

Make a birthday cake.

A birthday cake could be your first party gift! Mix the flour, eggs, sugar and cheese together, pour them into the molds and bake in the oven. At last, decorate your cake with whipped cream and fruits!

Make a birthday card.

A birthday card could be your second party gift! Select the birthday card you like, write your best wishes and paint with pretty color, then decorate the card with stickers such as flowers, plants, gift boxes, etc.

Pick a big gift box for the party.

The third party gift: a snack gift box! Pick your favorite snacks and place them neatly in a gift box, wrap the box with pretty packing paper and decorate it with a bow. Your party gifts are all ready!

Pretty dress-up can show your manner and your respect for the host!

Get a new hairstyle and show up at the party with your new look! Put on the evening gown, wear nice earrings and necklace, and pick a handbag to go with your gown. Then take your gifts to the party!

Set up the party with Little Panda and share the joy with each other!

Use a pump to blow up the balloons, make them float in the air, and hang colored flags up on the wall! Fill the plates with donuts, ice cream, fries and other foods you like. Lets start the party!

With your gifts and help, Little Panda's party is quite a success. Wish you enjoy the party too!

Product features:

- Learn how to make a birthday cake!

- Become a stylist and design a party look for yourself!

- 57 kinds of decorations for birthday gifts and parties!

- Learn about party etiquette!

About BabyBus

At BabyBus, we dedicate ourselves to sparking kids' creativity, imagination and curiosity,and designing our products through the kids' perspective to help them explore the world on their own.

Now BabyBus offers a wide variety of products, videos and other educational content for over 250 million fans from ages 0-8 around the world! We have produced more than 150 children's educational games, 700 children's songs, and animations of various themes spanning the arts, health, and science.

