Little pandas bake shop is now open! Come visit and create your own bakery story!

Here, a wide variety of ingredients including dough, milk and chocolate spread are at your disposal. Bake whatever you want!

Little Panda's Bake Shop features a fantastic baking equipment and utensils experience, where you can bake the yummiest desserts. Fancy dessert baking as well as happy dessert time also let you have an unforgettable bakery memory, meanwhile, learn the value of sharing.

Features

7 Items: pudding, egg tarts, pizzas, cakes, cookies, sweet bread and donuts...which one do you want to bake first?

Loads of ingredients: 22 ingredients including eggs, flour, butter, cheese, fruit, jam....

Various cooking utensils: shaped baking trays, blender, oven, whisk....

Fun-filled DIY: fun and creative ways of dessert baking let your playing interesting at every turn!

A variety of decorations: approximately 20 decorative styles will add more fun and excitement!

Social Activities: invite your favorite friends, share tea and fresh-baked desserts!

About BabyBus

At BabyBus, we dedicate ourselves to sparking kids' creativity, imagination and curiosity,and designing our products through the kids' perspective to help them explore the world on their own.

Now BabyBus offers a wide variety of products, videos and other educational content for over 250 million fans from ages 0-8 around the world! We have produced more than 150 children's educational games, 700 children's songs, and animations of various themes spanning the arts, health, and science.

Contact us: ser@babybus.com

Visit us: http://www.babybus.com