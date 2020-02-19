X

Little Medusa: Nike Water & The Petrified Princess for iOS

By PlaySlide Free

Developer's Description

By PlaySlide

Help Young Princess Medusa meet her Prince! Without turning him into a rock!

It's time to meet Prince Atreus, but a Midas-like curse makes everything you touch turn into stone!

Navigate your way to the Prince, but first drink the healing Nike Water!

If Princess Medusa drinks the special water from the Goddess Nike, her stone powers will stop!

Warning: Don't touch Prince Atreus before drinking the Water! Otherwise, he'll be petrified too!

Warning No. 2: Watch your head (and your feet)! If you touch a block, it will become a heavy stone and can fall down!

Friendly Tip: Don't forget to use all your stone powers before you drink the potion!

Simple to pick up and play.

Easy instructions: Grab the Potion, Meet the Prince.

Easy Touchscreen controls. Tap the onscreen Left, Right and Jump buttons.

Free!

Cure the Curse. Avoid the River Styx. Meet the Prince. Get a Happy Ending!

HAVE A QUESTION? Head over to http://playsli.de where you can view more details on our games!

Or contact us directly on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlaySlideGames

You can also give a shout to us on Facebook as well: https://www.facebook.com/playslide/

Privacy Policy: http://playsli.de/privacy-policy/

This application may require internet connectivity and subsequent data transfer charges may apply.

Important Message for Parents

This game may include:

- Direct links to social networking websites that are intended for an audience over the age of 13.

- Direct links to the internet that can take players away from the game with the potential to browse any web page.

- Advertising of other PlaySlide games and also apps from select partners.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
