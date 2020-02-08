Become a good chef! Little kids, start your own Sushi Chain Store in Japan, then you can expand your business through the worldwide with different menus according to different places. An advanced sushi cooker! Here you can try and learn! If you are the kind of person that fancy getting to work on some delicious experiments in the kitchen, then this might be just the game for you! a gripping Time Management game with tons of different dishes!

Take command of the kitchen and demonstrate the skills of a master chef. Follow the cookbook with real-life recipes and step-by-step instructions! One of the best cooking games! Keep your customers happy and serve them the right dishes. Little Chef Sushi Maker Kids Cooking: Boy & Girls is at your service if you want a break from the routine meals and want something different. An IOS fun time management game.

Cook best tasty Sushis and manage your shops the best in this fun game. Prepare yourself a yummy serving of sushi with the tasty rice, fish and vegetables and flavors of your choice. The chef inside you will love Sushi house and you will learn how to make sushi on the go in this cooking game! Your aim is to be the best Sushi maker in the world in this kitchen game. So what are you waiting for? Download this beautiful sushi cooking game and start cooking delicious sushis.

Features:

Beautiful art and challenging game play.

Lots of tasty & delicious toppings and flavors

Different customers to serve hot tasty Sushis

Time management game

More than 21 ingredients to cook with, like rice, shrimp, abalone, eel, Octopus, salmon and more!

Over 28 recipes to learn and cook!

Join Little Chef Sushi Maker Kids Cooking: Boy & Girls