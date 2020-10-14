This app provides you with a free, simple and friendly app for all your iOS devices.

With the app, you can listen to live streaming of news, music, sports, talks, shows and other programs in Lithuania.

One of the great features provided in this app is that this app support multitasking / background mode. This means that you can listen to any of your favorite radio channel and in the mean time, do other stuffs with your device such as reading books and browsing websites.

Listen, enjoy, and let your favorite radio channels and music accompany you anywhere anytime.