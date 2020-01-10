Litecoin Wallet from the Freewallet family combines all of the best features of blockchain applications. It is the most suitable free Android/iOS app for any user, regardless of whether they are an experienced LTC coins miner, crypto newbie or user of the faucet.

Exceptional security

Litecoin wallet is a hosted storage and, as such, will provide you with high-grade security and assistance. Password retrieval as easy, and even if you lose your phone you can save your money by locking your account and accessing from another device.

Security features include:

PIN code lock.

2-factor authentication.

Fingerprint Login.

Email confirmation for each transaction.

In addition to protecting user accounts, protects its own vault. A majority of protected coins are stored offline in cold storage, assuring their safekeeping.

Exchange functions and converter

LTC users may top up their balance with almost any cryptocurrency and receive coins or send cash to almost any altcoin address. Transactions between users are free. The free LTC App also lets users see their balance displayed in fiat currencies and has real-time price charts and direct links to block explorers in users transaction details. And, if you are into trading, you can use integrated cryptocurrency exchange to convert LTC to almost any other coin.

Easy and comfortable to use

Litecoin Wallet is a completely free App with a simple and beautiful interface. Download the app and login with your Email, Facebook, Google account or mobile phone number. Share your address via Twitter, Facebook, email, etc.

Excellent Support

Litecoin Wallet is supported by 24/7 customer service. The app is available in a number of different languages, including Chinese, German, French, Spanish, Russian, and many more.

About Company

Freewallet has been a mainstay of the cryptocurrency community since 2016. It features more than 30 cryptocurrencies wallets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Monero, and Bytecoin. NewsBTC listed Freewallet as the third most popular wallet for Android in 2018.

About Litecoin

With a market cap valued at more than $3 billion, Litecoin is one of top 10 cryptocurrencies on the market. It was released in 2011 as a fork of the Bitcoin Core client. Litecoin features a transaction confirmation time (2.5 minutes) that is faster than Bitcoins and improved storage efficiency."