Lite Messenger Tele Fast and secure experience and easy to use

Message and video Message your friends and family for free, no matter what device they are on!

"Lite Messenger Tele : Free Calls & Chat" app which allows you to chat, call with your friends, send emoticon, videos, images, gift, much less permissions.

An alternative Tele client based on TDLib, with higher speed, send emoticon, videos, images, gift, much animations and experimental features.

Send messages, photos, videos, voice notes for free. Make chatting extra fun with an array of emoticons and sticker collections.

Save your battery and memory Lite Messenger Tele : Free Calls & Chat, Security Messenger is the fastest wrapper out there. Built around the lite Telegram mobile, will restore space on your device, while saving your battery and data plan.

Lite Messenger Tele, Security Messenger provided function uses less data be more efficient with your mobile data 2G, 3G, 4G. Instantly reach the people in your life for free. This lightweight version of Messenger is faster, uses less data and works in all network conditions.

We made it our mission to provide the best security combined with ease of use. Everything on Telegram, including chats, groups, media, etc. is encrypted using a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and DiffieHellman secure key exchange.

Very smart and easy to use, Small footprint app functions similar as the 2 official apps.

- Simple, fast, secure, and synced across all your devices.

- Multiple languages

- Direct share on any chat

- Direct share without quoting sender

- Send images, download videos

- Compatible with older Android versions

- Save files using original file name

- Custom compression when sharing videos, short videos.

- Show own photo or user photo in chat bubbles

- Group admin is shown in groups profile.

- Discard proximity sensor changes when playing audio notes

- Change wallpaper directly from chat screen

- Change chat emoji view size

- Mute users or groups directly from main screen

- Add member directly from chat screen

- Send, share and chat on window lite for messenger.

- Swipe and slide and open lite for Messenger.

- Notification on lock screen, on notification.

- High-quality video and voice calls.

- Free and unlimited messages and video and voice calls over 2G, 3G, 4G* or Wi-Fi

- Group video calls with friends, family and others

- Fast photo and video sharing.

- Lite Messenger Tele : Free Calls & Chat is an UNOFFICIAL messaging app that uses Telegram's API.

- Share large videos, documents of any type (.DOC, .MP3, .ZIP, etc.).

- Create group chats for up to 200,000 members

- Lite Messenger Telegram ChatHead Support

As per the requirement of our many users, We "Lite Messenger Tele : Free Calls & Chat", If you want us to build some more features, do write to us!

Contact US : litemessengertele@yandex.com

Thank you.