Listing.ph for iOS

By Yoshiro Fukaya Free

Developer's Description

Listing.ph is Free Listing Platform where you can Find and List everything from Restaurant & Eatery, Bar & Pub, Event, Amusement Place, Beauty Salon, BnB, Property for Rent and Sale, Job Posting and Freelance in the Philippines.

Add your Business and let it be right in front of millions of people.

At Listing.ph team, because we are seeking something Best for all users, our features includes

1. Always Free

No listing fees, commissions, or extra charges - Its totally free to find and add Listing.

2. Chat and Contact

Chat with local and foreign Listing owners with a built-in-messenger - Of course, its Free.

3. Verification for Listings

If you add your businesses, you need to proceed ID verification. So that all users can ensure the Listings.

For Listing Owners

1. Take some Photos and prepare the description of your business

2. Go to https://listing.ph via Google Search, and tab Register button at the top

3. After Registration, go to Add Listing button at the top

4. Type about your Business information, then Submit

5. Proceed ID verification

6. Lisitng.ph Team will check and publish your Business

7. Congrats ! People will search and message you if interested!!

If you are not sure about how to add your business?

1. You can always watch easy tutorial video at;

https://listing.ph/tutorial-faq/

2. You can always reply to us at Welcome Message from Listing.ph Admin at our Chat system.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 27, 2020
Date Added July 27, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
