List.am for Android

Suren Markosian

List.am is the largest Armenian community and classifieds site for all types of goods, services and offers. The entire country knows, loves and uses List.am.

Here you can buy and sell almost anything: from the real estate, cars and electronics to clothing, children's items and consumer goods, as well as find various services and jobs.

Our goal is to make a positive impact on life in Armenia and help people find what they are looking for.

List.am is free and easy to use.

Good luck!

September 27, 2020
September 27, 2020
1.2.13

Android
Requires Android 7.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
