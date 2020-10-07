Lisa Offline Wallpaper is an application that provides photos more than 350 photos of Lisa in offline mode. This means you don't need internet connection to accessing stunning collection of IU photos. With this app you will able to customise your wallpaper and lockscreen, download photos and share it to your friends.

This application is made for the lovers of the KPOP, for the lovers of Blackpink, for the BLINK. With a friendly user interface and easy to use.

About Lisa Blackpink:

Lalisa Manoban, better known by the Lisa (Hangul: ), is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea as a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink under YG Entertainment.

APPLICATION ADVANTAGES

350++ photos

Zoomable picture

Crop before set wallpaper

Puzzle Jigsaw and Slider from wallpaper

100% working on OFFLINE mode.

Add foto into favourite collection

Share with your friend via social media

Set wallpaper lockscreen (for OS N above)

Very friendly user interface

Photos slide show and grouping

Download the image to your phone

High-quality photos

Photos updated

100% Free

Autofit wallpaper to your device resolution

DISCLAIMER

This application is made by Blackpink fans, and it is unofficial. The content in this app is not affiliated with, endorsed, sponsored, or specifically approved by any company. This app is mainly for entertainment and for all fans to enjoy these Blackpink wallpapers. If we have violated any copyright by use of any images included in this app, please get in touch with us at support@chipbear.com and we shall promptly remove it. Thank you!

Lisa Blackpink Wallpaper Offline - DOWNLOAD & ENJOY