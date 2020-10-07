Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Lisa Blackpink Wallpaper Offline 2020(350+ photos) for Android

By ChipBear Free

Developer's Description

By ChipBear

Lisa Offline Wallpaper is an application that provides photos more than 350 photos of Lisa in offline mode. This means you don't need internet connection to accessing stunning collection of IU photos. With this app you will able to customise your wallpaper and lockscreen, download photos and share it to your friends.

This application is made for the lovers of the KPOP, for the lovers of Blackpink, for the BLINK. With a friendly user interface and easy to use.

About Lisa Blackpink:

Lalisa Manoban, better known by the Lisa (Hangul: ), is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea as a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink under YG Entertainment.

APPLICATION ADVANTAGES

350++ photos

Zoomable picture

Crop before set wallpaper

Puzzle Jigsaw and Slider from wallpaper

100% working on OFFLINE mode.

Add foto into favourite collection

Share with your friend via social media

Set wallpaper lockscreen (for OS N above)

Very friendly user interface

Photos slide show and grouping

Download the image to your phone

High-quality photos

Photos updated

100% Free

Autofit wallpaper to your device resolution

DISCLAIMER

This application is made by Blackpink fans, and it is unofficial. The content in this app is not affiliated with, endorsed, sponsored, or specifically approved by any company. This app is mainly for entertainment and for all fans to enjoy these Blackpink wallpapers. If we have violated any copyright by use of any images included in this app, please get in touch with us at support@chipbear.com and we shall promptly remove it. Thank you!

Lisa Blackpink Wallpaper Offline - DOWNLOAD & ENJOY

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1.0

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 2.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now