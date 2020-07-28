Join or Sign In

Lion.live - Live Broadcasting for Android

By ShengLiao Free

Developer's Description

By ShengLiao

Global live broadcasting Anchors and fans have 24-hour fun together across time and space!

Play games face to facePK on game zone, win huge rewards!

Lion.live is an integrated mobile application platform with live broadcastinggames and entertainment. Here you can play games with anchors face to face and contact without distance. Moreover, numerous beauties form all over the world will show their talents for you.

If you want to see a thousand of different lifestyles, just explore the anchors world through their eyes and participate in their lives!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1.0

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 3.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
