Lion Attack City:Shoot Mission for iOS

By Nguyen Dang Quynh Free

Test your sniper shooter skills as a real hunter expert of hunting for animals and don't let them escape. Experience grand sniper shooting in the real deadly city environment as a real hero hunter and win this hunting challenge in this best lion hunting and sniper shooting game.

Features:

- Super hunter, Commando Lion hunting is ready for your adventure.

- Actual thrill of Lion chases and deadly Lion attack

- Amazing graphics and environments

- Awesome game play with attacking animations.

- Easy and Smooth First person shooter guns and Hunting experience.

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
