Test your sniper shooter skills as a real hunter expert of hunting for animals and don't let them escape. Experience grand sniper shooting in the real deadly city environment as a real hero hunter and win this hunting challenge in this best lion hunting and sniper shooting game.
Features:
- Super hunter, Commando Lion hunting is ready for your adventure.
- Actual thrill of Lion chases and deadly Lion attack
- Amazing graphics and environments
- Awesome game play with attacking animations.
- Easy and Smooth First person shooter guns and Hunting experience.