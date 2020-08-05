Join or Sign In

LinkMind - HIPAA Messaging & Telehealth App for Android

LinkMind

LinkMind provides a simple, affordable and secure HIPAA compliant messaging and telehealth platform for you, your clients and colleagues.

- FOR CLINICIANS -

Use video chat for live treatment anywhere

Stop playing telephone tag

Remove the need for a pager

Communicate securely with colleagues

Create groups and improve collaboration

Use Do-Not-Disturb feature for privacy

- FOR PATIENTS -

Free! No cost subscription

Direct line of communication

Private 1-on-1 messaging

Emergency paging

Secure live video sessions

Invite all your clinicians

- FEATURES INCLUDED -

Secure, HIPAA Compliant Platform

Unlimited Messaging

Unlimited Video Chat

Emergency Paging

Peer to Peer Messaging

Group Messaging

Do Not Disturb Feature

Image and Document Sharing

Business Associate Agreement (BAA)

- CONNECT WITH US -

We'd love to hear from you! Send us suggestions or comments:

Email: support@linkmindpro.com

Website: www.getlinkmind.com

What's new in version 1.79

Release August 5, 2020
Date Added August 5, 2020
Version 1.79

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
