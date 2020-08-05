Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
LinkMind provides a simple, affordable and secure HIPAA compliant messaging and telehealth platform for you, your clients and colleagues.
- FOR CLINICIANS -
Use video chat for live treatment anywhere
Stop playing telephone tag
Remove the need for a pager
Communicate securely with colleagues
Create groups and improve collaboration
Use Do-Not-Disturb feature for privacy
- FOR PATIENTS -
Free! No cost subscription
Direct line of communication
Private 1-on-1 messaging
Emergency paging
Secure live video sessions
Invite all your clinicians
- FEATURES INCLUDED -
Secure, HIPAA Compliant Platform
Unlimited Messaging
Unlimited Video Chat
Emergency Paging
Peer to Peer Messaging
Group Messaging
Do Not Disturb Feature
Image and Document Sharing
Business Associate Agreement (BAA)
- CONNECT WITH US -
We'd love to hear from you! Send us suggestions or comments:
Email: support@linkmindpro.com
Website: www.getlinkmind.com