Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Link FM 96.7 for Android

By Link FM Free

Developer's Description

By Link FM

Listen to Link FM online, for free, through our official app, as well as browse our website and contact us via the app.

The app is simple to use and allows for live streaming of our radio station.

CONTACT DETAILS

Phone: (+44) 0114 2618182

Email: info@linkfm.org

Website: linkfm.org

Twitter: https://twitter.com/linkfmsheffield

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/linkfm967

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 11, 2020
Date Added September 11, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now