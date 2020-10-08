Made by Journeymen linemen for Journeymen linemen and apprentices. With over a decade of experience we realize how vital it is to have the information you need in the field, when you need it. Our app also serves as a study guide for apprentice linemen who are preparing to step up to the challenges that Journeymen face daily. Accurate, current, and concise. Our aim is to meet age old technical challenges with modern technology and destroy the challenges of space, convenience, and outdated data. We look forward to helping our community, thank you. - Lineman's Helper

This app is intended as a guide only. We assume no liability for any injury or poor decision making resulting from attempting anything shown or advised in this app. We encourage you to stick to OSHA and Company rules and regulations. This is written with the intent to legally protect the creators of this app. Thank you.