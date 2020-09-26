Line is a mobile app that helps users get instant access to interest-free funds without income or credit checks that they can pay back as and when they get paid.

Line is not a loan, there is no finance charge, you are not required to pay back on payday and you have up to 12 months to return these funds.

Line is a revolving line of funds similar to a credit-card but without interest, credit fees, income ore credit checks associated with it.

Line is a benefit provided as part of Line's app subscription that costs 16.67c/day collected up front every 30 days i.e. USD5.00 every 30 days.

This is a Software-as-a-Service subscription for accessing the app, that allows you to connect your existing bank accounts, get smart notifications, automated budget that includes bill, subscription and expense tracker as well as income and expense predictions on a monthly basis.

Also, individuals can search/sort/filter transactions across accounts and stay on top of their financial life.

These and other services are provided in addition to the benefit of receiving an emergency line of funds up to 10% of your cash flow to help you manage your cashflow and expenses between pay, if required.

Users are required to return 1/12th of the funds withdrawn from their line every month, not returning these funds may prevent you from accessing Line in the future but it does not impact your credit or score.

Returning funds in timely way allows us to provide these emergency line of funds to more members like you.

Line's mobile apps are powered by it's AI platform that instantly qualifies and delivers funds to help users power bank accounts, bills, transfers, and more.

Line is a Techstars portfolio company and is part of the Techstars Western Union Accelerator Class of 2020.

# Benefits of Having Line

* Interest-Free Funds - Users can avail up to 10% of their cash flow to power bank accounts, do money transfers or make purchases and level up to get 100% of it.

* No Credit Checks - Line does not perform any credit checks. What's more! Using Line does not affect your FICO score.

* No Income Checks - Line does not perform income checks and users are not required to show consistent paychecks or deposits.

* No Processing Fees - There is no processing fee for using or withdrawing from your line.

* Flexible Repayment - Pay as you get paid, right away, or over 12 months. No late fees.

* Money Transfer to Bank Accounts - Users can transfer funds from their line to their existing Bank Accounts for free.

#How to sign up for a Line Account

The sign up can be done in three easy steps:

* Sign Up With Your Primary Bank Account (where you deposit your income, pay bills and use a debit card to pay for expenses)

* Verify Your Identity (you will be required to provide SSN per law)

* Subscribe and Start Accessing Funds For Your Needs

# What can you use Line for

You can use the Line App to:

* Do Money Transfers - Users can transfer money to one or more bank accounts from their

line.

* AI-Powered Tools - Line's tools help users with Automated budgeting, income, and expense predictions as well as advanced notifications for upcoming bill payments and subscriptions.

# Privacy, Security and Support Services

Line comes with Bank-Level Security, Data Privacy, and Fanatical Support:

* Bank-level security protects your sensitive personal information and prevents unauthorized use.

* Your personally identifiable data is never stored in our infrastructure.

* Our Help Center can be accessed through the App or on our website.

# Line Referrals and Rewards Program

Line users can refer their family, friends, or followers to earn up to $20 per new user who signs up and maintains an active subscription.

Here's how it works:

* Referrer gets $1 upfront for each person who uses their referral code while signing up.

* Referrer receives $0.25 every month their referred user has an active subscription.