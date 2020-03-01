X

The Lindley's Grocery app enhances your grocery shopping experience. If you shop at a Bright Aisle participating grocer, use this shopping companion app to help save you more money. Along with being able to view store ads and coupons, the SmartZone feature allows the grocer to send deals and announcements to your phone. As you wind through the aisles of the store, be ready for offers to pop up on your phone.

Key features:

- Coupons

- Sales flyers

- Shopping list

- Recipes

- Subscribe to email offers

- SmartZone alerts (special offers triggered via beacons, NFC tags, and QR codes throughout the store or via push notifications when you are not in the store)

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 4.1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
