Welcome to the application Lil'Bears Seasons!

Learning about "natural weather cycles" is essential for toddlers and activities around the seasons are very present in nursery school programs.

By putting the scenes that represent the seasons in the right order, or placing the bee near the hive and the pine tree near the log cabin, the child becomes acquainted with the concepts of alternating cycles within their natural environments. As well as this, the application also offers contextualized games to learn how to draw (straight lines, curved lines), to observe (spot the difference), to sharpen the childs capacity of attention (fishing games).

Youll find a complete program to enhance all aspects of learning at nursery school!

We hope that this application will give you complete satisfaction and that it will be useful for your child.

For any questions or suggestions, please contact Hachette Education:

support-parasco@hachette-livre.fr