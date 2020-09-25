Join or Sign In

Like.ly - Short Video Status for Likee.ly Apps for Android

By Apps Evergreen Free

Developer's Description

By Apps Evergreen

Trending Video for Likee Trending Short Video Status for WhatsApp

Like.ly is Indias most popular free status app, watch, download, and share trending status video for WhatsApp every day. In Like.ly Video downloader, you can watch free status video for WhatsApp, the hottest love videos and sad videos, Comedy, Bollywood, Sports, Motivational, Inspirational, Birthday, Attitude, Portrait, Friendship, Funny, Festival, Dialogue, Hindi Old status, WhatsApp Status, short videos, trending clips, , etc. with amazing features and thousand of user.

Video Status For WhatsApp app serves a variety of short 30 second status videos which is suitable to post on WhatsApp & Instagram Status & Story directly. Here you will find the best song status for your WhatsApp in small size and best quality.

Multiple Indian Languages: Hindi language users can now download Hindi videos, Hindi love video songs, Hindi shayari, and Hindi WhatsApp status videos and similarly, there are Tamil WhatsApp videos status, Telugu WhatsApp video status, Kannada WhatsApp video status, Marathi WhatsApp video status, Gujarati WhatsApp video status, Bengali WhatsApp status, Urdu WhatsApp video status You can download videos in just one click.

Quick Share: Quickly share status via WhatsApp or any other social platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, roposo video, mitron indian short video, Helo, chingari, moj - short video, josh - made in india, MX TakaTak, Likee, Vigo Funny Video and all others social media app.

Free download WhatsApp status videos. Discover special topics and festival contents. Upload to share your video status & Make Friends

Trending Status

Status and Stories

Love Video Status

Sad Status Video

Romantic Status

Attitude Video Status

Tik Tok Videos

Punjabi Status

Motivational/Inspirational Video Story

TV Serial whatsapp video

Festival/Greetings Wishes & Quotes

Funny Videos/Funny WhatsApp Status/Funny Short Videos

WhatsApp Status & Instagram Story Videos

Cinema & TV Gossips

Devotional Videos

WhatsApp Video Status Downloader

etc.

Explore daily funny things and trending status video for WhatsApp, Like.ly - best video status app and funny video community app in India, will bring you endless fun!

Feel free to contact us:

info.appshome@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

