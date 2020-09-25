Like.ly - Download & Share Video Status is largest collection of free Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Odia, Bengali etc. languages Video Status! We are providing latest Status in various categories. This apps is updated regularly so stay tuned for new additions.

Video Status for Likee & Moje Moj app serves a variety of short (15 second) videos which is suitable to post on WhatsApp & Instagram Story directly.

So, what are you waiting for? Just install Likeee.ly - Download & Share Video Status app!

App Features:

* Update Video

- Daily new updated videos on time to time.

* Best UX and UI

- We implemented the best user interface and experience with videotape status.

* Trending Video

- We provides you latest trendy videos. So you can put a trending video.

* Fast Download

- Our high-speed server gives you Fast Downloading Experience.

* Moody Category

- Find Videos By Category, there is a lot of video category to according your mood ;)

* Related videos

- As per current watch videos, he/she can see the related videos to check out more statuses.

* Advance search songs

- In this application, he/she can search songs as per his/ her comfort, for example, language-wise, artist wise or emotion wise.

* Small Size

- Small size videos are easy to download, Low size with High Quality.

* Quick Share

- Expeditiously share 30 sec WhatsApp Full Screen Video Status on your profile.

* Upload Statuses

- You can upload own video from a phone, Once admin will approve story then it will be live on this apk.

Video Status Categories:

Picturized

FullScreen Video Status

Love

Sad

TV Serial

90's

Dance Party

Festival

Dialogue

Inspirational

BreakUp

Funny

Romantic

Attitude

Friendship

Patriotic

Valentine Week

Birthday

Navaratri

Anniversary

Diwali

New Year

Good Morning

Good Night

Raksha Bandhan

Holi

Christmas

& more

We hope you like Like.ly - Download & Share Video Status for WhatsApp app. Don't forget to give good rating if you like it.