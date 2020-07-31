Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Light Awake Alarm Clock 2.0 for iOS

By Light Awake Free

Developer's Description

By Light Awake

Wake up feeling more alert using Light Awake on your iPad, iPad mini or iPhone! Using flashes of light, this alarm clock app wakes you from a nights sleep or a quick nap. The flashes work naturally to shift you from being asleep to being awake. Unlike traditional alarm clocks, Light Awake is light based, designed the way your brain works. The light goes to the sleep center in the brain named the suprachiasmatic nucleus. When exposed to light the hormones related to the sleep wake cycle are decreased faster when compared to other types of light. The brain changes its activity to switch from a sleeping state to a wake state. These changes are felt with increased alertness, decreased drowsiness, higher heart, rate, body temperature, cortisol levels change. The cells in the brain stop making protein, RNA and DNA that were used to clean the brain and do maintenance while sleeping, to waking up getting the body ready for activity.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now