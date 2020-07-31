Wake up feeling more alert using Light Awake on your iPad, iPad mini or iPhone! Using flashes of light, this alarm clock app wakes you from a nights sleep or a quick nap. The flashes work naturally to shift you from being asleep to being awake. Unlike traditional alarm clocks, Light Awake is light based, designed the way your brain works. The light goes to the sleep center in the brain named the suprachiasmatic nucleus. When exposed to light the hormones related to the sleep wake cycle are decreased faster when compared to other types of light. The brain changes its activity to switch from a sleeping state to a wake state. These changes are felt with increased alertness, decreased drowsiness, higher heart, rate, body temperature, cortisol levels change. The cells in the brain stop making protein, RNA and DNA that were used to clean the brain and do maintenance while sleeping, to waking up getting the body ready for activity.