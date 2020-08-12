The concept of writing a will hasnt been updated in god knows how long. This is the update for the contemporary era. Its an update to humanize our legacy for generations to come.

LifeAfter.You is a simple app that can help your loved ones through grieving, long after you pass away. The idea is to reduce their pain through meaningful, authentic communication provided by you.

Start by adding a friend from your contacts, set the date and write your support message. With consent, we distribute your messages in the following year of your death. Review complete details in our privacy policy.

When you purchase our app you also support a cause. We donate proceeds to help strengthen our national suicide prevention program, Crisis Text line. Learn more how you can become a counselor at https://www.crisistextline.org/

Limits are endless, but our time is not.

Support a loved one today.

