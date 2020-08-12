Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

LifeAfter.You for iOS

By Adam Osiecki $4.99

Developer's Description

By Adam Osiecki

The concept of writing a will hasnt been updated in god knows how long. This is the update for the contemporary era. Its an update to humanize our legacy for generations to come.

LifeAfter.You is a simple app that can help your loved ones through grieving, long after you pass away. The idea is to reduce their pain through meaningful, authentic communication provided by you.

Start by adding a friend from your contacts, set the date and write your support message. With consent, we distribute your messages in the following year of your death. Review complete details in our privacy policy.

When you purchase our app you also support a cause. We donate proceeds to help strengthen our national suicide prevention program, Crisis Text line. Learn more how you can become a counselor at https://www.crisistextline.org/

Limits are endless, but our time is not.

Support a loved one today.

2020 LifeAfterYou LLC

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now