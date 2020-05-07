X

Life Motivational Quotes & Saying for Android

By Sumit Kataria Free

Developer's Description

By Sumit Kataria

Life Motivational Quotes will help you, to change your way of thinking with beautiful quotes and beautiful phrases about life, happiness, and quote of the day. When you start to feel down or depressed, a simple solution for this is to read inspirational or motivating quotes & cites with a nice background of famous authors like Buddha, Senna, Schwarzkopf, Kierkegaard, Nicholas Sparks, Schweitzer, Albert Camus which should keep you entertained for a long time. Daily quote notifications will keep you motivated every day! Share to WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and many others, New quotes added every day.

Huge collection of motivational quotes to make you humble, and dreaming big. Faith quotes to find hope & light in darkness. Forgiveness quotes for a more peaceful life. Thanksgiving quotes to show gratitude. Self respect tips quotes. Self discovery quotes. Teamwork quotes to make you more productive and impressive. Quotes about humanity. Love quotes for better relationships. Parenting tips & quotes. Karma quotes for better decision making. Tips to boost your confidence. Tips to handle failure. Quotes to stay positive and hopeful. Family & friendship quotes. Tips to control your anger. Tips for stress management.

Disclaimer: All images are copyright of their perspective owners. All images in the app are available on public domains. This image is not endorsed by any of the prospective owners, and the images are used simply for aesthetic purposes. No copyright infringement is intended, and any request to remove one of the images/logos/names will be honoured.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
