Life Gas Detector has been innovated to avoid accidents due to LP gases leakages and detect smoke in confined spaces. These detectors use a sensor to measure the concentration of LP gas and detect harmful smoke in the atmosphere and take measures for personal safety, and this device is used to detect LP gas leaks, other emissions or smoke and interface with a control system to sound an alarm to denote that a leak is occurring in the near surroundings. Meanwhile, the device can connect to a nearby Wi-Fi to send a notification alert to the Smartphone App and alarm the resident to make them aware of the gas leakage and to take preventive measures immediately.