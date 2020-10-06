Join or Sign In

Lie Detector Test Prank- Scanner Fingerprint(Joke) for Android

By Randomize Developer Free

Developer's Description

By Randomize Developer

Lie Detector Test Prank - Scanner Fingerprint is a game for a good time with friends, in it you can find out if a person is telling the truth or lying.

The application has two scanner modes - user and random. Checking for falsehood in random mode occurs randomly. In user mode - you control the detector!

Prank your friends in user mode. Let your friend press a fingerprint and pass a lie test.

How to use:

In user mode, you can set the result in advance by pressing the volume key + for truth, the volume key - for lies, or during scanning;

Let your friend click on the fingerprint scanner with your finger, and then the Lie Detector Test - Fingerprint Scanner application will simulate the work to scan and calculate the result, true or false. Of course, this is not a real polygraph, but an application used to draw your friends. But it is very interesting, believe me!

Put your finger on the fingerprint scanner and wait for the result!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
