Lie Detector Test Prank - Scanner Fingerprint is a game for a good time with friends, in it you can find out if a person is telling the truth or lying.

The application has two scanner modes - user and random. Checking for falsehood in random mode occurs randomly. In user mode - you control the detector!

Prank your friends in user mode. Let your friend press a fingerprint and pass a lie test.

How to use:

In user mode, you can set the result in advance by pressing the volume key + for truth, the volume key - for lies, or during scanning;

Let your friend click on the fingerprint scanner with your finger, and then the Lie Detector Test - Fingerprint Scanner application will simulate the work to scan and calculate the result, true or false. Of course, this is not a real polygraph, but an application used to draw your friends. But it is very interesting, believe me!

Put your finger on the fingerprint scanner and wait for the result!