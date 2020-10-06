Sign in to add and modify your software
Lie Detector Test Prank - Scanner Fingerprint is a game for a good time with friends, in it you can find out if a person is telling the truth or lying.
The application has two scanner modes - user and random. Checking for falsehood in random mode occurs randomly. In user mode - you control the detector!
Prank your friends in user mode. Let your friend press a fingerprint and pass a lie test.
How to use:
In user mode, you can set the result in advance by pressing the volume key + for truth, the volume key - for lies, or during scanning;
Let your friend click on the fingerprint scanner with your finger, and then the Lie Detector Test - Fingerprint Scanner application will simulate the work to scan and calculate the result, true or false. Of course, this is not a real polygraph, but an application used to draw your friends. But it is very interesting, believe me!
Put your finger on the fingerprint scanner and wait for the result!