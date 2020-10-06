Join or Sign In

Lie Detector Simulator Prank - Fun With Friends & Family with the Prank Lie Detector Simulator App for iOS

By Tehsin Khan

Developer's Description

By Tehsin Khan

Catch the Lies of Friends & Family members with fun Lie Detector Simulator Prank App.

Fed-up from the lies of all the friends & family members and wants to prank with them that either they are lying or speaking truth regarding something with you. Then Lie Detector Simulator Prank application will prove a great fun for this as a lie and truth detection game.

Easy and Simple to use just ask them to place their finger on the screen and ask them speak. The application will detect the sound and analyse the spoken words and generate the result that either the individual is speaking truth or telling a lie about the thing you asked him/her to speak. Prank with friends and family by showing them that now you can judge that either they are lying or speaking true with you with the help of Lie Detector Simulator Prank application.

Note: The Lie Detector Simulator Prank application is only for fun and entertainment purposes, and do not provide real information about the individual that either he/she is speaking truth or telling a lie about something.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

