This Lie Detector Simulator is a fun game which simulates a fingerprint scanner for detecting lies. Prank and make fun of your friends, kids or others by getting them to think you can detect if they are lying to you.

Preset answers (truth or lie) in the settings menu and then ask them questions. Have them place their finger on the fingerprint scanner while answering your questions. The application will display the preset answers.

If you choose to play for fun, just cancel all the settings and the application will respond randomly.

This detector is made only for joke purposes! It's fake lie detector.

TRUE means Truth and FALSE means LIE.

Disclaimer: This application is just a prank, a fun game and it is not a real life lie detector (polygraph) nor a real fingerprint scanner.