Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Lie Detector & Polygraph Fingerprint Scanner for iOS

By Sandeep Bhandari Free

Developer's Description

By Sandeep Bhandari

This Lie Detector Simulator is a fun game which simulates a fingerprint scanner for detecting lies. Prank and make fun of your friends, kids or others by getting them to think you can detect if they are lying to you.

Preset answers (truth or lie) in the settings menu and then ask them questions. Have them place their finger on the fingerprint scanner while answering your questions. The application will display the preset answers.

If you choose to play for fun, just cancel all the settings and the application will respond randomly.

Lie Detector Fun is a funny application which detects through finger prints and generates the alternate true or false result. Just make fun with friends.Now you can easily guess whether your friend is telling true or false.

Nice Looking Lie Detector will make your kids or friends believe you can check if they are telling truth or lie! High quality pictures, Superb animations and realistic sounds make this app great prank.

This detector is made only for joke purposes! It's fake lie detector.

TRUE means Truth and FALSE means LIE.

Simulate scanning your fingerprints and the app is able to detect the truth or lie.

Just place the finger on the Thumb scanner and wait till the animation meter detects your finger prints. After that Lie detector will analyze and calculate the results depending on your finger prints and then will show whether you are telling true or false.

Disclaimer: This application is just a prank, a fun game and it is not a real life lie detector (polygraph) nor a real fingerprint scanner.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now