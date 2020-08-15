LEVITY - SET UP YOUR FRIENDS, YOURSELF, AND EVERYONE ELSE

Levity does online dating differently. We let you bring your friends on the journey with you every step of the way! Friends can set each other up, vet each other's prospects, give advice on potential matches, and chat online about their setups, new matches, conversations, dates, and experiences!

HOW WE MAKE YOUR DATING APP EXPERIENCE BETTER

Levity starts with the basics. Browse profiles and like the people you want to meet. If they like you back, its a match! Chat online with your matches, then step away from your phone to meet up in the real world when you find the right fit.

But we don't stop there... Friends get to be a part of the journey too! Add your closest friends to join the fun with you. Find the right matches by setting each other up when you see a good fit. Vet each others prospects in the comment section attached to every potential match. Chat online with your friends about your setups, new matches, conversations, dates, and experiences!

SETUPS ARE SIMPLE

Using Levity is simple. Youll browse a pair of profiles, like the people you want to meet and set up your friends when you see a good fit.

As you browse those pairs of profiles you will also decide if the pair themselves should be connected. We use the recommendations of our community to create more great matches for everyone.

JOIN NOW - ITS FREE

Begin by setting up your profile and start getting matches right away, or you can keep your profile hidden and just set up your friends and others with matches! Opening up to let others set you up is what truly separates Levity from normal dating apps!

Here's just a few of the unique reasons to try Levity's new setups approach for yourself:

* Escape your own bias

* Bring your friends with you

* Find out who the community will choose for you

If you want to try a new approach to meeting people then download Levity for free today and try us out.

Whether you join Levity to meet someone new or just to play matchmaker for others, we hope you love it!