X

Levi's for Android

By Levi's - Levi Strauss & Free

Developer's Description

By Levi's - Levi Strauss &

The best of Levis jeans, tailored just for you. From exclusive product launches to personalized recommendations, were making it easier than ever to be part of our world. Download it today and access:

QUICK & SIMPLE SHOPPING

The easiest way to find your favorite denim, shirts, Trucker Jackets and essential clothes. Browse your favorites from anywhere at any time.

EXCLUSIVE PRODUCT DROPS

Download the app and youll be first in line for exclusive styles and special collections you cant find anywhere else. One-of-a-kind pieces and fresh collaborations are all at your fingertips.

A CUSTOM EXPERIENCE

Your style is your own. So were stepping up your Levis experience with personalized stories, offers and suggestions.

STYLE TIPS FROM THE EXPERTS

Want to know how to wear or care for your new denim? Well bring you special guidance straight from our stylists.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.0

General

Release February 28, 2020
Date Added February 28, 2020
Version 1.4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

