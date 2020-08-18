Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Lettering & Decoration Design - glyphOn Lite for iOS

By Hiroki Ono Free

Developer's Description

By Hiroki Ono

glyphOn Lite is a simple application for adding letters, items, the photos framed and text to pictures very easily and quickly.

How to use

Choose the frame

You can choose the frame size from Full size or Square size.

Set your Background Picture

Take a picture or import one from your Photo Album or choose from Original Wallpaper.

Move, Resize, Rotate your picture with finger gestures.

By long press, you can lock it.

Decide your lettering style

Add Letters very easily and quickly.

There are Alphabets, Numbers, Symbols and Japanese letters (HIRAGANA) to the type of letters.

Choose Font or Letters written with a brush.

Keisho-B [Copyright (C) 2014 Keisho Sugi]

Decide Color, Outline, Shadow, Transparent degree.

Choose the Item

As same as Letters, to select Item and determine the style.

Place the photos framed. You can also apply a filter to the photo.

Enter the text.

15 kinds of fonts, 16 colors, adjust the character spacing, line spacing adjustment, drop shadow, outer glow is possible.

Place the letters, the items, Photos framedText

Move, Resize, Rotate the letters & the items with finger gestures.

By long press, you can bring to front, Resize, lock and delete it.

Please complete your creations by adding a lot of letters and items !

Save to camera roll

Posted to Facebook and Twitter.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments.
iOS
Instagram

VLC for Mobile

Free
Play all your movies, shows, and music in most formats directly without conversion.
iOS
VLC for Mobile

Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

Free
Make the highest quality movies, different from anything you've seen.
iOS
Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Free
FotoRus - THE All-In-One Photo App you will ever need.
iOS
FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now