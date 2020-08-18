glyphOn Lite is a simple application for adding letters, items, the photos framed and text to pictures very easily and quickly.

How to use

Choose the frame

You can choose the frame size from Full size or Square size.

Set your Background Picture

Take a picture or import one from your Photo Album or choose from Original Wallpaper.

Move, Resize, Rotate your picture with finger gestures.

By long press, you can lock it.

Decide your lettering style

Add Letters very easily and quickly.

There are Alphabets, Numbers, Symbols and Japanese letters (HIRAGANA) to the type of letters.

Choose Font or Letters written with a brush.

Keisho-B [Copyright (C) 2014 Keisho Sugi]

Decide Color, Outline, Shadow, Transparent degree.

Choose the Item

As same as Letters, to select Item and determine the style.

Place the photos framed. You can also apply a filter to the photo.

Enter the text.

15 kinds of fonts, 16 colors, adjust the character spacing, line spacing adjustment, drop shadow, outer glow is possible.

Place the letters, the items, Photos framedText

Move, Resize, Rotate the letters & the items with finger gestures.

By long press, you can bring to front, Resize, lock and delete it.

Please complete your creations by adding a lot of letters and items !

Save to camera roll

Posted to Facebook and Twitter.