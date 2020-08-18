Sign in to add and modify your software
glyphOn Lite is a simple application for adding letters, items, the photos framed and text to pictures very easily and quickly.
How to use
Choose the frame
You can choose the frame size from Full size or Square size.
Set your Background Picture
Take a picture or import one from your Photo Album or choose from Original Wallpaper.
Move, Resize, Rotate your picture with finger gestures.
By long press, you can lock it.
Decide your lettering style
Add Letters very easily and quickly.
There are Alphabets, Numbers, Symbols and Japanese letters (HIRAGANA) to the type of letters.
Choose Font or Letters written with a brush.
Keisho-B [Copyright (C) 2014 Keisho Sugi]
Decide Color, Outline, Shadow, Transparent degree.
Choose the Item
As same as Letters, to select Item and determine the style.
Place the photos framed. You can also apply a filter to the photo.
Enter the text.
15 kinds of fonts, 16 colors, adjust the character spacing, line spacing adjustment, drop shadow, outer glow is possible.
Place the letters, the items, Photos framedText
Move, Resize, Rotate the letters & the items with finger gestures.
By long press, you can bring to front, Resize, lock and delete it.
Please complete your creations by adding a lot of letters and items !
Save to camera roll
Posted to Facebook and Twitter.