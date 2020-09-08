Letter Writing Guide | Sample Letters & Examples

1) Write a letter to your friend asking him to return books.

2) Write a letter to your friend congratulation on him/her on his/her brilliant success in the S S C examination.

3) Write a letter to your friend describing how you celebrated pahela Baishakh.

4) Write a letter to your friend describing a street accident.

5) Write a letter to your friend telling him what you intend to do after your S.S.C examination.

6) Write a letter to your friend describing the bad effects of smoking.

7) Write a letter to your friend inviting him/her to spend a few days with you during the summer vacation.

8) Write a letter to your friend inviting him/her to go with him/her to visit a place of historical interest.

9) Write a letter to your friend inviting him/her to your birthday party.

10) Write a letter to your friend describing your experience of a train journey.

11) Write a letter to your friend congratulating him on his brilliant result.

12) Write a letter to your friend inviting him to the marriage ceremony of your elder sister.

13) Write a letter to your father informing him about your preparation for the ensuring examination.

14) Write a letter to your younger brother about the usefulness of reading newspaper.

15) Write a letter to your friend about your family.

16) Write a letter to your friend about annual sports day of your school.

17) Write a letter to your friend describing your daily routine/a Typical day of your life.

18) Write a letter to your friend describing your aim in life.

19) Write a letter to your friend describing your your hobby.

20) Write a letter to your friend to attend you birthday.

21) Write a letter to your friend telling about how your school deferrers from his.

22) Write a letter to your friend advising him how to improve / develop his skill in English.

23) Write a letter to your friend with a set of instructions on how to use the internet.

24) Write a letter to your friend about the importance of communicative English.

25) Write a letter to your friend thanking him for his hospitality.

Letter writing is an important and effective tool in legislative grassroots activism. Meeting and talking in person on the phone is very helpful, but letter writing helps put something concrete in hand that helps you iron out a position or reinforce something you may have talked about.

