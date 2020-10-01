Join or Sign In

Lethbridge Parks & Pathways for Android

By City of Lethbridge Free

Developer's Description

By City of Lethbridge

Get out and explore with Lethbridge Parks! Use the GPS-enabled pathway map to explore our river valley and trail system, or search for recreational opportunities (picnic areas, playgrounds, sports fields, dog parks, fitness equipment, etc.) in one of our many beautiful parks. This app has everything that you will need to get out and enjoy the extensive parks and pathway network of Lethbridge.

Features include:

GPS-enabled pathway and trail map

Search for parks by name or proximity

Find playgrounds and outdoor recreation opportunities near you

City information & news, social media links, Rec & Culture Guide

Lethbridge Parks is the official app for City of Lethbridge Parks - www.lethbridge.ca/Parks.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.3.0

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 7.3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
