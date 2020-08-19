Racism has always been a cancer within our society. Tech4stress has developed a coaching model which may help you to redefine your life during these periods of crisis. You will find in our app different advice dealing directly with issues to consider when dealing with racism or its causative effects within the working environment.

Technology should give the opportunity to students and young professionals to escape from the mistakes made by the previous generation, and to companies to alter their business cultures for the better of our society.

Tech4stress Infinite Loop Model follows a four steps approach:

1- Set up your Goals

2- Review the Rules

3- Define your Why

4- Follow an Actions Plan

In this Mobile Apps, we have already defined the Goals, the Rules, Basic Why and an Actions Plan so that you just have to follow our advice when you feel lost within the surrounding current noise.

The Goals and the Why have been defined at three levels: personal, corporate and societal. This approach should help you to find the right alignment among these goals. Besides, the Rules and the Actions Plan have been defined in term of Focus, Innovation, Team and Strategy. Each rule is related to an action within an environment, where you have to overcome racism; we have always try to give you a little bit of perspective.

And finally, we have included a Blog which will be updated regularly, and a facebook page link which will be feed daily with information, hoping that should give you a broader perspective of this issue at a global level.

This Mobile Apps is dedicated to who want to be part of the problem today, in order to not be part of the problem tomorrow.

Today, start to use the Let's fight Racism App, which should help you to build a better humanity tomorrow.

Visit us at www.tech4stress.com for more information