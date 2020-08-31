Welcome to Lets Vote, the all-in-one voting application. View your upcoming deadlines and important dates, your ballot including candidates and measures, your current representatives, and your registration status.

In todays political climate, voting is more important than ever. Unfortunately, todays voting process lacks a common structure and is very time-consuming for participants. Lets Vote aims to simplify your voting process, by putting all the information you need in one place.

[DATES & DEADLINES]

-Lets Votes Home Page features and interactive Calendar View, that will showcase your upcoming registration deadlines and voting dates.

[BALLOT]

-The Ballot Page will be continuously updated as election day gets closer and will feature Federal, State, and Local level races as well as measures that you will see on your ballot for the upcoming election.

-You will be able to look through the candidates for each election and make your choice.

-Lets Vote will save your preferences so that when the big day comes, youll be prepared and ready to VOTE.

[VOTING]

-The Voting Page will allow you the register through the app (for most states) and will allow you to check/update your registration status, as well as find polling locations.

-It will provide a checklist that will guide you through the voting process.

[REPRESENTATIVES]

-Finally, the Representatives Page will showcase all of your current representatives as well as their parties.

The source of the voting information is from official federal and state government election office websites, to learn more or verify the information provided please visit the links below:

-https://www.eac.gov/voters/register-and-vote-in-your-state

-https://www.usa.gov/election-office

-https://www.usa.gov/voter-research

**Let's Vote is NOT affiliated with any government or governmental organization. Let's Vote is also NOT affiliated with any politician, political party, or political entity. **

**DISCLAIMER: We, Lets Vote, are not responsible if information made available on this application is not accurate, complete, or current. The material on this application is provided for general information only and should not be relied upon or used as the sole basis for making decisions without consulting primary, more accurate, more complete or more timely sources of information. Any reliance on the material on this application is at your own risk.

This application may contain certain historical information. Historical information, necessarily, is not current and is provided for your reference only. We reserve the right to modify the contents of this application at any time, but we have no obligation to update any information on our application. You agree that it is your responsibility to monitor changes to our application.**