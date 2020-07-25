Join or Sign In

Let's Vegas Slots for Android

By Userjoy Free

Developer's Description

By Userjoy

Millions of people worldwide are playing slots in Lets Vegas Casino, JOIN NOW FOR FREE!

No sign-up required, simply use your Facebook account. In Lets Vegas Casino, you can play slots with your friends in the same room, it is surely fun!

Game Features:

Daily free coins.

Friends can play at the same table or in the same room. Its our unique design!

Lots of slot machines for you to choose, wide variety of themes and amazing Bonus Game!

Update monthly, more fun games are coming soon.

The official fan page will hold various events every now and then. Feel free to contact us via official fan page, any suggestions or opinions are appreciated.

http://www.facebook.com/LetsVegasCasinoGames

Let's Vegas Slots is intended for an adult audience for entertainment purposes only.

The game do not offer real money gambling or an opportunity to win real money or prizes.

Practice and success at social casino gambling does not guarantee success at real money gambling.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.13

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 1.2.13

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Related Apps

The Elder Scrolls: Legends

Free
The Elder Scrolls: Legends is an award-winning free-to-play strategy card game.
Android
The Elder Scrolls: Legends

Hearthstone

Free
Collect powerful cards and create mighty decks, summon minions and sling spells to control an ever-shifting battlefield.
Android
Hearthstone

SkyPoker Mongolia

Free
Let's play our handmade game with the Texas Hold'em standard.
Android
SkyPoker Mongolia

DoubleDown Casino - Free Slots

Free
Casino action and jackpot thrills are free--and right at your fingertips.
Android
DoubleDown Casino - Free Slots

