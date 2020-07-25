Millions of people worldwide are playing slots in Lets Vegas Casino, JOIN NOW FOR FREE!

No sign-up required, simply use your Facebook account. In Lets Vegas Casino, you can play slots with your friends in the same room, it is surely fun!

Game Features:

Daily free coins.

Friends can play at the same table or in the same room. Its our unique design!

Lots of slot machines for you to choose, wide variety of themes and amazing Bonus Game!

Update monthly, more fun games are coming soon.

The official fan page will hold various events every now and then. Feel free to contact us via official fan page, any suggestions or opinions are appreciated.

http://www.facebook.com/LetsVegasCasinoGames

Let's Vegas Slots is intended for an adult audience for entertainment purposes only.

The game do not offer real money gambling or an opportunity to win real money or prizes.

Practice and success at social casino gambling does not guarantee success at real money gambling.