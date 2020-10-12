Sign in to add and modify your software
Tango is a simple and easy way to find a fair place to meet up with people. Enter your location and that of the person you are meeting to find a midpoint based on travel time. From there you can search for the type of place youd like to go, whether that is a coffee shop, bar, or pizzeria. Make reservations, call a cab, and find directions, all within one app!