Let's Play with Squirrel: 5 tons of fun and educational games for your kids.

Wow!

It's so amazing to have you here! I am the agile Mousedeer, and mostly cute of course. Do you want to play with me? Let me show you around and I promise we'll experience a joyful ride together!

Educative!

Let's play with Mousedeer is the perfect educational game for your kids! Let them explore the world around the Mousedeer which will encourage them to use their imagination to complete every challenging stage.

- Help the mousedeer to find cucumber fields through imaginative path

- Who'd love to play guessing games? A lovely way to be familiar with shape of animals

- Feed the hungry mousedeer and crocodile. Discover who eats what through their board numbers

- Help mommy birds to find their attractive colorful eggs

- Play and song along with the mousedeer as she jumps over five crocs

Play along with your child and have a joyful experience together in Let's Play with Mousedeer!

Let's Play with Mousedeer most exciting features:

* new background music, new joyful experience

* open-ended play with no rules or stress

* kid-friendly interfaces

* easy and fun to play

* spectacular graphics that will be a sight for sore eyes

* expect the unexpected bonus level

ABOUT CERI

CERI is the utopia for your kids. We create the most interactive Indonesian folklore storybook for kids. We wanted to share the beauty and the positive values for children all around the world through our storybook and also our mini games.

