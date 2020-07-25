Lets LiNK is the safest and fastest peer-to-peer platform for exchanging high fashion and streetwear goods.

EXPLORE

Use our explore tab to discover fashion gems locally. Find coveted pieces from a wide range of luxury brands and designers including Supreme, Chanel, Bape, Louis Vuitton, Off-White and more.

Lets LiNK LiVE

Choose an item and meet with the seller in real-time! Choose a 30 minute window and location to meet. Next, the buyer sends funds to Lets LiNK for holding. Next, each will head to the designated location at the designated time. We will be tracking each user via GPS throughout the transaction. Buyer takes time to appraise the product. Then buyer confirm if you want to complete the transaction by releasing the funds from Lets LiNK to the seller. Seller will receive funds within 1-3 business days!

Lets Ship

Choose an item from the explore tab and initiate a link with a seller. Send funds to Lets LiNK for holding and wait for seller to ship to our authentication center. Upon verification of the item Lets LiNK will ship to the buyer. Funds will be released to the seller upon verification of the item for sale.