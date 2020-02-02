Lets Go!

Prevent your childs meltdowns and tantrums while on the go by setting up a plan for success!

Current upgrade allows the app to be closed and then re-opened without losing the data, and changes going to church to going to worship. We have also added a link to our app Lets Go! Plus+ which is available for $0.99. Lets Go! Plus+ includes three additional activities (going to school, going to a playground and to the doctor), the ability to add your own activity and goals and your childs photo, and a data base in which you can save your childs results. Coming next: Lets Go! Family Pack which will allow behavior plans for several children in one handy app.

Lets Go! allows parents to quickly establish a fun and easy to use behavior management plan when going out to common activities. Lets Go! covers going to a store, going to a restaurant, going in a car, going to worship, and going to a birthday party. Each of the five activities has four simple behavior goals (such as using a quiet inside voice and staying with a parent) and two individualized rewards (a smaller and a larger one). After the activity, the parent rates the childs behavior on each goal, and then an animated reward screen shows the child how he or she did on the goals, and if a reward was earned (either the smaller or larger one).

Each activity has a link to an additional screen that describes typical reasons for behavior problems and parenting strategies that can be used along with the reward plan. Other special screens provide useful tips on goal setting and rewards strategies.

Many children benefit from clear behavior goals and reward plans. It can be especially helpful for children who have special needs and who struggle with poor impulse control or poor frustration tolerance, or who need frequent coaching on appropriate social skills. Suitable for a child under 10, or for a child over 10 if there are developmental delays or behavioral concerns. Lets Go! is set up to be used with one child at a time.

Lets Go! is a product of AppCounselor. Our mission is to create high quality, user friendly applications that optimize mental health. All content is written by a licensed psychotherapist with over 25 years of experience working with children and parents.

To Rate an App:

1. Open Android Market on your phone.

2. Navigate to app you want to rate (This should be in your My Apps section, if you have already downloaded the app.) (Or just do a search for the app name).

3. You should see a My review section which has 5 grey stars. Click on the grey stars, and they should change colour to indicate the number of stars you want to give.

After pressing the OK button, your rating should be contributed. The words Post a comment should appear underneath the stars.

To Post a Comment:

If you click in the area around the Post a comment button (just under the stars), then you should get an entry box where you can type your comment.

When posting comments, include your phone's model to let others know what platform youre using.

Thats it Rating and Comments done!

Thank you for rating the Let's Go! app.