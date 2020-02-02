Let's Go Shopping is designed to assist children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and sensory processing difficulties to understand the many auditory and visual sensory challenges of a supermarket environment.

Let's Go Shopping is fun and simple for parents and children. Simply add items to the shopping list, then walk around the interactive supermarket and tap on the items on the shopping list. Once you have collected all the items, go to the checkout to finish the level.

Let's Go Shopping also features an interactive sounds page where children can listen to each sound individually, increasing their comfort of sounds they encounter in a real world supermarket.

Let's Go Shopping is a fun and interactive app, designed to assist children to understand, integrate, and explore a supermarket environment.

Children will be motivated to navigate through the supermarket at their own pace by looking for the grocery items on their shopping list and putting them in their trolley.