Let's Go Greek! for iOS

By GREEK ORTHODOX COMMUNITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA INCORPORATED Free

By GREEK ORTHODOX COMMUNITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA INCORPORATED

English-Greek words and phrases: a smart move for carers and professional staff in the ageing industry also for young students! An innovative bi-lingual iPhone and iPad application to assist professionals in the health and ageing industry who work with Greek speaking clients has been developed by the Greek Orthodox Community Care Services. The application comprises the most common Greek words and phrases, together with common medical terms, in an appealing environment with images and sound files. We believe that the app will benefit and support not only workers, who communicate with Greek speaking people, but also young students who wish to learn their first Greek in an amusing way, using most modern IT tools.

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 1.2.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

