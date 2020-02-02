Let's go Drop! How far can you fall?

Use your thrusters to push you left or right. Avoid the walls, stay away from the spikes and collect all the coins you can!

Use coins to unlock planets, ships, upgrades and more!

The further you fall the faster you get! How long can you survive?

Awesome score? Remember to play against your friends inside Messages for even more fun!

Let's Go Drop (v1.0), how far can you get?