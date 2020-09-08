Lets go Bahamas is for public service drivers in the Bahamas. Lets Go Bahamas driver app allows locals and visitors alike to be able to book a taxi (delivery or lux car) easily and safely in the Bahamas. Tourist can book from anywhere in the world prior to their arrival. All of our drivers are the industrys best and professionals.

Register as a Driver

You can register yourself as a driver partner in the app and upload the required details. Once approved on the app as a driver partner you will be able to immediately receives calls, get bookings and assignments (jobs) from customers. In the app customers can book before they arrive.

What do you get?

A system that values your safety

Advance bookings

Paid premium rates

Less waiting times

Get paid for waiting

Tips

A cashless system

Receive request directly

A company working to make you money (through Personal Promotions)